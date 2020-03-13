Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low near 30F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.