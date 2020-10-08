Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dr. Van D. Sandstedt (DVM), 89, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 27, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. John Wilson and Rev. Stefanie Hayes officiating. Memorials may be given to N.V.M.A. Continual Scholarship Foundation (a scholarship is being endowed in Van’s memory), Grace United Methodist Church, YMCA, or Salvation Army. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the service, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Van was born November 25, 1930, on his family’s homestead ranch near Snyder, Colorado to Reuben and Edna (nee Bartram) Sandstedt.
Van graduated from Sterling High School in Sterling, Colorado in 1949 and received his BS and DVM degrees from Colorado State University in 1955. Upon graduation from veterinary school, Van was commissioned as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps and served for two years with both the 5th and 6th U.S. Army groups in Chicago and San Francisco. Upon his honorable discharge in 1957, Van went into private veterinary practice initially in Central City and then Grand Island. In 1963, Van joined an existing practice in Hastings (Animal Clinic) where he continued to practice until his retirement in 2011. In 2004, Van was honored as the Nebraska Veterinarian of the Year.
In 1959, Van married Shirley (nee Gibb) Sandstedt and to this union, three children were born: Ann Sandstedt of Portland, Oregon; Sarah Wilson (John) of Independence, Kansas; and Christian (Mona) Sandstedt of Pasadena, California.
Van was a member of the National American Veterinary Association, Nebraska Veterinary Association, Grace United Methodist Church, Salvation Army, YMCA, Elks Club, and Lochland Country Club.
Van was an excellent cook who loved to prepare meals for several charities, friends, and family.
Van leaves to mourn his wife, Shirley of 60 years; his three children, their spouses, and four grandchildren: Sam and Emily Wilson and Jack and Gus Sandstedt.
