Hastings, Nebraska resident Dr. Van D. Sandstedt (DVM), 89, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. John Wilson and Rev. Stefanie Hayes officiating. Memorials may be given to N.V.M.A. Continual Scholarship Foundation (a scholarship is being endowed in Van’s memory), Grace United Methodist Church, Y.M.C.A., or Salvation Army. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the service, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
