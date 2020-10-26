Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dr. Vernon Eugene Kooy, 77, went Home peacefully on October 23, 2020, at his home after a long battle with a rare cancer and other health issues.
There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be given in his name to the American Civil Liberties Union, www.aclu-il.org, or First Presbyterian Church of Hastings. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Vern was born in Somerville, New Jersey, on May 8, 1943, to Vernon H. and Ruth M. (Carlson) Kooy. He attended high school in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He graduated with a BA from Central College in Pella, Iowa, and earned a Ph.D. in Philosophy from Claremont Graduate University. He was united in marriage to Betty Freeman Kooy in Chino, California, on August 9, 1963.
Vern was truly a philosopher and a renaissance man. His careers included teacher, professor, builder, cabinet maker, custodian, and draftsman. He taught philosophy at Pasadena City College, Hastings College, and Central Community College. Vern considered himself a jack of all trades, a master of few, and in the spirit of Don Quixote, a windmill chaser.
Vern was preceded in death by his father and mother; stepmother, Margot A. Kooy; and brother, Daryl G. Kooy.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Betty L. Kooy; daughters, Heidi M. Kooy, Elizabeth A. Kooy (Adrian Codel); son, Jan F. Kooy (Nefertiti Yusah); grandchildren, Ute Cruz, Zane Codel, Cael Codel, Soeren Codel, Athena Yusah-Kooy; siblings, Craig A. Kooy, Gwyn E. Kooy, Brian K. Kooy.
