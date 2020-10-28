Duane H. Dolezal, 84, of Hastings, Nebraska, formerly of Omaha, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Hastings. He was born April 9, 1936, in Wahoo, to Henry and Adelia (Machacek) Dolezal. He worked as a foreman for Western Electric for 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Sinobia Dolezal; children, Steven (Lisa) Dolezal, Dawn (Mark) Anderson, Victoria (Brad) Hockabout, John (Temre) Dolezal, Anthony Dolezal; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna (Jim) Stara, Deborah Crosby, Denise Dolezal; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Adelia Dolezal; uncle and aunt, Don and Marilyn Machacek; and grandparents, John and Mayme Machacek.
Private graveside service with Military Honors will be held.
Memorials in care of the family for future designations.
