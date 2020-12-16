Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Duane L. Stromer, 85, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, in Overland Park, Kansas.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 28, at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery, Hastings. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Hastings Senior High School.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If necessary, pens are available. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Duane was born September 9, 1935, on the family farm outside of Glenvil to Walter W. and Leta (Reiboldt) Stromer. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1953. Following high school Duane served in the U.S. Army. After his military service, he earned his undergraduate degree in civil engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY. After undergrad, Duane attended graduate school at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA while working at Pittsburgh/Des Moines Steel Company. In 1966, Duane graduated with his law degree from the University of Denver Law School in Denver, CO. While attending law school Duane worked as an engineer for Stearns Rodgers Engineering and The Martin Company in Denver.
Duane “Stovie” Stromer was married to Carolyn “Cee-Cee” Conway with whom he had three children and settled in Hastings to raise his family. While in Hastings Duane practiced law for Kansas-Nebraska Natural Gas Co. before going into private practice. Duane was the City Attorney for Hastings for a number of years before the family relocated to Lincoln in 1975. In 1982, Duane continued his law career in Colorado where he had a private practice and was the City Attorney for Frisco, CO. While in Frisco Duane was an active member, and a past President, of the Summit County Rotary Club. Duane semi-retired in 1997 and resided in Denver, CO. Duane was proceeded in death by his parents and wife, JoAnn Kean, who he married in 1998.
Survivors include a son, Matt Stromer of Kansas City, MO; daughters, Kay Nichols of Issaquah, WA, Susan Stromer of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Carey of Seattle, WA, Jillian Nichols of Mercer Island, WA, Sam Stromer of Kansas City, MO; great-grandchild, Cooper Carey of Seattle, WA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.