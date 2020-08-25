Former Sutton, Nebraska resident, Duayne Robley, passed away August 22, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Kearney, Nebraska, one month shy of his 100th birthday.
Duayne Wesley Robley, 99, was born September 23, 1920 in Mount Vernon, South Dakota to Lee and Elsie (Taplin) Robley. He grew up on a ranch south of Timber Lake, South Dakota. He was a cowboy till the fall of 1939 when he went to Washington State and worked at various jobs till the fall of 1941. He started cooking in a small diner then cooked at the Army Hospital in Vancouver until war broke out in 1941. He joined the Navy December 21, 1941 and married Marie Tate on December 23, 1941. Three children were born to this union. He started cooking at the naval base in Astoria, Oregon, then transferred to the USS Charleston and was stationed in Alaska. He was honorably discharged from the Navy on October 5, 1945.
He eventually moved back to Deadwood, South Dakota, and bought a small café in 1948 which he ran till 1968. He then went to work as a Federal Meat Inspector in South Dakota, Minnesota and Idaho. He retired in September of 1974 after knee surgery left him unable to work.
After being divorced, he met Lucille Carlson and they were married October 27, 1981. He lived in Nebraska and enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching rodeos as he had participated in them in his younger days. They lived in Lucille’s home till he was unable to do so and lived several years in the Sutton Community Home, then in the Grand Island Veteran’s Home until a new Veteran’s Home was built in Kearney. Lucille passed away April 1, 2019.
It was Duayne’s wish to be buried in the National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota with the Color Guard from the Deadwood VFW.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; parents; son, Robert; and his sisters, Lois and Hazel.
He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter, Janice (Dick) Harrison of Rapid City, South Dakota; son, Ronald of Deadwood, South Dakota; stepchildren, Connie (Rollie) Johnson of Sutton, JoAnn (Mark) Brown of Sutton, Dennis (Charlotte) Carlson of Hastings; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
