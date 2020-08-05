Former Blue Hill, Nebraska resident, Edgar L. "Eddie" Schmidt, 96, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at College View Assisted Living in Hastings, Nebraska.
Private family graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Blue Hill with Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes officiating. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Eddie was born on March 3, 1924 to Frank and Lilly (Dahms) Schmidt at Blue Hill. He graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1942. On April 17, 1945 he married Mabel Lipovsky in Blue Hill by Rev. August Ficken of Trinity Lutheran Church.
During his lifetime, Eddie was president of the Adams County N.F.O. for several years, President of the Third Congressional District N.F.O. for the 63 counties of the western half of Nebraska. He served on the Co-op Elevator board, chairman of the school redistricting committee for Blue Hill and chairman of the Blue Hill Rural Fire District. Eddie was also a charter member of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission. He was active in school and church activities, teaching Sunday School for 25 years, attending adult Bible Class, Church Choir, President of the Church Council, Laymen’s League, Stewardship Board and the Cemetery Board. Eddie served as weigh master of the Blue Hill Livestock Barn for over 40 years.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; wife; granddaughter, Brooke Schmidt; two brothers; four sisters and spouses along with Mabel’s brother, sisters and spouses.
Survivors include sons and spouses, Richard and Sandy Schmidt of Blue Hill, Dale and Beth Schmidt of Toledo, Ohio, Keith and Kathy Schmidt of Ayr; brother-in-law, Paul Bechthold; grandchildren and spouses, Dick and Melanie Schmidt, Tom Schmidt, Brian and Kylee Schmidt, Betsy and Patrick Spieler, Lenny and Katie Schmidt, Adam Schmidt, Corey and Sara Schmidt, Josh and Jessica Schmidt, Shane and Katie Schmidt, James and Lila Phillips, Tara and Garry Goins, Corissa Lockling, Amanda Davis and Megan Davis; great-grandchildren and spouse, Rick (Anna), Kyle, Katlynn, Kassidy, Peyton, Jared, Keiera, Kellen, Laura, Jonathan, Adrianna, Bianca, Carlisle, Adam Jr., Isaiah, Sammy, Connor, Jace, Erica, Shane, Alec, Anthony, Marisa, Thomas, Lexi, Eddie, Ethan, Alayna, Elsie, Max, Beckett, Cohen, Camdon, Creelyn, Dylan, Taylor, Brayden, Hailey, and Gavin.
