Edmund “Perry” Hart, 80 of Windsor, Colorado, formerly of Kearney, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home.
Memorial are suggested to The ALS Association or to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
