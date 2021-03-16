Edna Niemeier, 91, of Bladen, Nebraska died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Parsons Assisted Living Facility in Omaha.
Funeral services will be Friday, 10 a.m., March 19, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill with the Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes officiating. Interment will be at the East Lawn Cemetery in Bladen.
Visitation will be held Thursday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. with the family present from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church or Child Savings Institute.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com
