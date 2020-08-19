Bladen, Nebraska resident, Edward L. Skrdlant, 87, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home.
Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Blue Hill Cemetery in Blue Hill, Nebraska with Pastor Dan Albers officiating. Military Rites by A. L. Shirley Post #176 of Blue Hill, Nebraska. There will be no viewing or visitation as his wishes were to be cremated. Memorials can be directed to the Bladen United Methodist Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Ed was born on October 8, 1932 to Joe and Stella (Koertner) Skrdlant in Webster County near Bladen. Ed graduated from Bladen High School in 1950. Ed served in the United States Army from April 23, 1953 to April 6, 1955. Ed married Janice E. Lampmann on December 14, 1958 at the Hanover Presbyterian Church Parsonage. Ed farmed south of Bladen his entire life. Ed was a Lifetime member of A.L. Shirley Post #176 of Blue Hill.
Ed is survived by his wife, Janice of Bladen; two sons, Jerry (Linda) Skrdlant of Bladen, and Randy Skrdlant of Topeka, Kansas; two daughters, Connie (Danny) Williams of Fritch, Texas, and Diane (Patrick) Rynearson of Hastings; one brother, Harold Skrdlant of Kearney; 11 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents; four sisters; and three brothers.
