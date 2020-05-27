Former Clay Center, Nebraska, resident Eileen Evelyn Mattison, 84, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Private family graveside services will be conducted at the Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center with Pastor Jeromie Rand officiating. A public memorial service will be planned once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Visitation will be Thursday, May 28, from 3-8 p.m., at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center. We will be following the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later. Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.
Eileen Evelyn (Miller) Mattison was born June 2, 1935, in Orchard, Nebraska, to Richard and Evelyn (Mott) Miller. She attended grade school in the Osborn country school and graduated from Verdigre Public High School in 1952. She attended Seward Concordia College and taught in West Point school for one year. She loved teaching at a parochial school where she could freely share her faith while educating.
Eileen was confirmed in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Venus, Nebraska, as a youth and married there to Wayne Mattison on September 25, 1954. Five children were born to this union. They lived in West Point, Nebraska, Platte, South Dakota, and then Marion, South Dakota. In 1969, the family moved to Clay Center, Nebraska. After Wayne passed away in 2009, Eileen sold her house and moved to Hastings, Nebraska, where she enjoyed living in an apartment at Good Samaritan Village. She volunteered at the Children’s Ark Daycare holding babies and visited residents at Perkins Pavilion. She also enjoyed breakfast with friends at the diner almost daily.
Eileen had a very strong faith in God. Her relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was first and foremost in her life. Her faith was apparent in how she lived her life and treated others. She loved doing crossword puzzles and reading, talking to people, and sending cards to relatives and friends. No one was a stranger to her, especially little children.
Surviving her are her daughter, Darla Rand of Littleton, Colorado; sons, Michael (Julie Walstrom) Mattison of Lincoln, Alan Mattison of Hastings, and Richard (Christy) Mattison of Hastings; grandchildren, Jennifer Mattison, Eric (Courtney) Mattison, Jeromie (Liz) Rand, Jonathan Rand, Danielle Rand, Wyconda Walstrom, and Anthony Mattison; great-grandchildren, Kadin Mattison, Rebekah and Annelise Rand, Chandler, Thea and Blair Mattison; brother, Curtis R. Miller (JoEllen) of Fruita, Colorado; sisters-in-law, Helen (Jay) Munderloh and Shirley Mattison; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and an aunt.
Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Wayne; son, Dale L. Mattison; brother, Douglas Miller; sister, Karen Uhlir; brothers-in-law, Arden Uhlir and Darrell Mattison.
Her legacy is the lives she touched by being the kindest, sweetest person you would ever meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.