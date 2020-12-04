Elaine "Bert" Christensen, 90, of Ruskin, Nebraska, passed away December 2, 2020 in Deshler. Private family services are scheduled for December 6, 2020. Public may attend burial at 3:15 p.m. at the Spring Creek Cemetery in Ruskin. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is in care of the family.
Most Popular
Articles
- GI man sues Bobcat, alleging faulty design of loader led to accident at Nebraska State Fair
- Hoefts feel at home in Hastings
- Morten's business a dream come true
- Morten's business a dream come true
- South Heartland records 170 new COVID-19 cases
- Virus claims three more lives in Adams County, one in Franklin County
- Kamler's journey the highlight of decorated career
- Franzen takes over Hastings College football program
- HHS show choir makes music video
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.