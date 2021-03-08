Hastings, Nebraska resident Elaine Virginia Mason, 96, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital in Hastings. She had resided at Good Samaritan Village.
There will be no services held. Burial will take place at Sunset Gardens in Hastings. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Elaine was born November 24, 1924 in Prosser to Alfred & Mary (Kroll) Mason. She attended Prosser Grade School, graduating 8th grade with one classmate (Dorothy Smith), and Velma Gerlach was their teacher. She graduated from Juniata High School in 1942. After high school she was employed in Hastings by the Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph. Elaine later moved to Chicago and she worked at Douglas Aircraft as a riveter during World War II era, and then went to work for Illinois Bell Telephone for 35 happy years. After her retirement she enjoyed many happy years living in Arizona, before returning to Hastings.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Edward Barber; and sisters (Eleanor) Jean Long and Phyllis Rueffer, and Nephews Kenneth Rueffer of Lombard, IL, and James Long of Chicago, IL, Bob Barber; Nieces Sue Donahue, and Kay Bowgren.
Survivors include Nephews Michael Long of Franklin, NH and Jeffery Rueffer of Batavia, IL; niece-in-law Velta Rueffer, IL; and niece Karen Danuser, Fulton, MO.
