Eldon “Fuzz” Arnold was born in 1933 in Trumbull, Nebraska. He was the fifth child of Ray and Matilda Arnold.
Eldon attended school in Trumbull where he played on the basketball team and ran Track and Field. He spent the summers of his junior and senior years of high school following the wheat harvest from Texas back to Nebraska. He graduated from Trumbull High School in 1951.
He entered the United States Army in 1956. He spent 2 years in the army, stationed principally on the south side of Chicago. It was during this time that he was diagnosed with a narrowing of the aorta, a condition that would require experimental surgery. The army sent him to the Fitzsimons Medical Center in Denver, Colorado for open heart surgery in what would prove to be a life changing event.
He quickly recovered from surgery and was discharged from the service. He moved in with his sister, Roma Arnold Brown, who was living in Denver as a single parent. It was during this time that he made two decisions that would set the course of his life: he applied to the University of Colorado in order to study Economics, and he began to attend a church not far from Roma’s house. The church itself wasn’t as important as the attendees, one of whom was a beautiful woman named Carol.
Eldon and Carol were married on June 10th of 1961, and their son Todd joined the family the next year. After graduating from CU in May of 1962, Eldon got a job in the mortgage lending business. And after his family was completed with the addition of Leanne in 1965, he began following the career opportunities provided by his employer, Majestic Savings and Loan. The family moved to Pueblo, Colorado for three years, then Kansas City for four years, before returning to Denver in 1974.
He worked for Otero Savings and Loan for 10 years before deciding to follow a dream that he had had since his youth: he retired from banking in 1984 at the age of 51 in order to enter Denver Seminary and become a minister.
After he graduated from Denver Seminary, he became the Assistant Pastor of Hawaii Kai Christian Church in Honolulu Hawaii where he ministered alongside his nephew, Ron Arnold. He also ministered on the big island of Hawaii as the pastor of Waikoloa Community Church.
Eldon and Carol returned to Colorado and into semiretirement in 1996. But their ministry was not yet done. They went to South Korea in order to teach English to Korean missionary students for two semesters. His final pastoral post was held at Cherry Hills Community Church where he served as the Seniors pastor for 9 years, finally retiring at the age of 75.
Eldon is survived by his wife Carol; their son, Todd; daughter, Leanne; and 5 grandchildren: Amanda (husband Michael), Nathan, Tanner (wife Megan), Jaclyn and Matthew.
In lieu of flowers, the Arnold family requests that remembrances be made in the form of a donation the Heifer International. Please go to https://fundraise.heifer.org/fundraiser/3082979
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.