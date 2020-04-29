Hastings, Nebraska resident, Eldon Hubert Sheets, 65, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Project Sunflower. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Eldon was born January 20, 1955, in Hastings, to Elwood and Esther (Uden) Sheets. He married Laurie Jaeschke on February 14, 1992. Eldon was a truck driver; retiring in 2019.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Laurie Sheets; children and spouses, Michael and Kelly Bonifas, Lisa Bonifas, and Chelsea and Chris Pedroza; grandchildren, Ava Bonifas, Corinne Bonifas, Mason Bonifas, Mia Pedroza, and Max Pedroza; siblings and spouses, Kathryn and Rod Mousel, and Keith and Betsy Sheets.
