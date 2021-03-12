Eldon L. Albers, 83, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings surrounded with family by his side.
Services are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Livingston Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Roger Hammond officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Tuesday with family present from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to family to be designated at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
