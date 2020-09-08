Prosser, Nebraska resident, Eliot Olson, 72, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Rev. Paul Duffy officiating. The service will be live streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the service, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Eliot was born on February 18, 1948, in Wausa, Nebraska to Fred and Ester (Johnson) Olson. He graduated from Wausa High School in 1966 and Southeast Community College in Milford in 1968. Eliot married Shelly Henderson in 1976 and later divorced in 1998. He married Nola Brown on June 12, 2009. Eliot worked as a heavy equipment mechanic.
Eliot was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Fred and Ester Olson; and many aunts and uncles.
Survivors include wife, Nola Olson of Prosser; ex-wife, Shelly Henderson; children and spouses, Casey and Traci Olson of Kenesaw, Brandon and Jackie Olson of Clarkson, Willard and Nikki Cox of Omaha, Tyrell and Emma Cox of Novinger, Missouri; grandchildren, Drake Olson, Amelia Cox, Bentley Olson, Torie Cox, Devin Clark, Mavrick Cox, Ella Olson, Grace Olson, Simeone Cox, Zephania Cox, and Rowen Dean “RD” Graham.
