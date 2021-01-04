Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Riley was a faithful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She passed, peacefully, on December 23, 2020 at the age of 78.
Betty was the first-born child of William “Bill” Walsh and Mary Agnes (Kieffe) Walsh in Chicago, Illinois on August 11, 1942. After graduating from Saint Cecelia High School in 1960 she began her life’s adventures in California. She attended schooling for photography and began taking mugshots for the FBI. While in California, she met and married her husband of 49 years, Thomas Riley. Together they had three children: Peggy, Patty and Mike.
Tom’s military assignments soon had them in Colorado. This is where they raised their children and Betty furthered her education, receiving her master’s degree. She worked for the Bureau of Land Management for many years until retirement. They moved back to the lower elevation of Hastings, Nebraska in 2002 to ease her husband’s health issues. This brought her closer to her siblings and their families, which they both happily enjoyed spending a great deal of time. Betty enjoyed traveling, car rides, taking pictures of landscapes and nature, a good hat, attending Hastings Elks Club as a doe, Apache ladies luncheons and anything Irish.
She loved the little things in life, including little cans of Coca-Cola, little Hershey bars with almonds, and little pads of note paper.
Betty always saw the world through rose colored glasses and had a smile on her face that made her eyes twinkle. It was a life well lived.
She will be immensely missed and thought of often by her surviving family: children, Peggy Riley, Patty Sundberg and Mike (Tracy) Riley, all of Colorado; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Kathleen Walsh and Peg (Stu) Mohlman of Hastings; two brothers, Jim (Trina) Walsh of Virginia, and John (Linda) Walsh of Hastings; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be at a later date and memorials may be sent to: c/o Walsh family, 1120 Webster, Hastings, NE 68901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.