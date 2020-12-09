Fairfield, Nebraska, resident Elizabeth J. Scott, 90, passed away, Monday, December 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society Perkins Pavilion in Hastings.
Graveside service is 11 am, Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday, December 13, 2020, at DeWitt Funeral Home. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.