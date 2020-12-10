Fairfield, Nebraska, resident Elizabeth J. Scott, 90, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society Perkins Pavilion in Hastings.
Graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, December 13, at DeWitt Funeral Home. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Elizabeth June Scott was born June 8, 1930, in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of William and Mary (Belle) Boyd. She moved with her family to western Nebraska and graduated from Paxton High School. Elizabeth married Norris Scott on October 30, 1955. They ranched near Curtis, Nebraska before moving to Fairfield, Nebraska in 1972. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings. Elizabeth enjoyed gardening, needlepoint, and collecting knickknacks.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Charlette Jobman (fiancé, Gary Nelson) of Gothenburg and Randy Scott of Fairfield; granddaughters, Ashley (Ty) Hoffman of Hastings, and Erica Jobman of Sidney.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, and a brother.
