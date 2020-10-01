Ella Marcile "Marcy" Fletcher, 81, passed away on September 27, 2020 at her home in Mesa, Arizona.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Burial will be at the Kenesaw Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a memorial of the donor’s choice.
Marcy was born on May 27, 1939 in Ansley, Nebraska to Floyd and Orpha (Johnson) Woodman. She graduated from Kenesaw High School in 1956. She married Lewis Fletcher on June 22, 1958 in Kenesaw, Nebraska. They divorced in 1983. She lived most of her life in Fort Worth, Texas where she enjoyed working as Director of Senior Activity Centers. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as a life-long love of sewing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Charlotte Hromas; brothers-in-law, Gene Hromas and David Barber; her son, Kent Fletcher; and grandsons, Matthew and Mark Jacobitz.
She is survived by her brothers, Larry (Joyce) Woodman, Dean (Norma) Woodman; sister, Darlene Barber; children, Kevin (Diane) Fletcher, Scott Fletcher, Kimberly (Larry) Jacobitz, and Teresa (Larry) Leabo; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
