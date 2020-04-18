Hastings resident Ella Mae Baker, 92, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings, Nebraska.
Because of COVID-19 directed health measures, private graveside service for family members will be held with burial at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the Salvation Army. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ella Mae Baker was born January 4, 1928, to Peter E. & Natalia D. (Engel) Baker. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1947. Ella Mae resided, all but the final month of her life, in the same home where she was born.
She was an active life-time member of the New York Avenue Congregation Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. Her places of employment included Woolworths, Bruce’s Jewelry and numerous doctor’s offices, all in Hastings. She retired in 1993 from her work with Eye Specialists of Nebraska in the Hastings Medical Park. Ella Mae loved the Lord, her family and she loved animals.
Ella Mae Baker was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Helen Taylor, Ruth Bierman, and Irene Lissman; and four brothers, Reuben Baker, Raymond Baker, Kenneth Baker, and Elmer Baker.
Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.
