Kenesaw, Nebraska resident Elmer “Nicky” A. Necklace passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial service will be Thursday, January 14, at 11 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings with Pastor John Mueller officiating. Burial will be in the Kenesaw Cemetery, with military rites by the Hastings Veterans Service. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 13, from 3-7 p.m. at the Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be given to the Shriners Hospital.
Nicky was born September 10, 1949 to Elmer A. and Irene (Whipple) Necklace Sr. in St. Paul, MN. He graduated in 1969 from the Niobrara High School in Niobrara. He then attended the McCook Jr. College for three years and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln for one year. He served in the United States Army 4th Infantry from July 27, 1972 to July 25, 1975 and retired as staff sergeant in the Nebraska National Guard in 1996. Nicky had received a Good Conduct Metal and had served in Vietnam and Iraq receiving his Nation Defense Medal with oak leaf clusters.
Elmer was a proud member of the Santee Sioux Nation of Nebraska and the Yankton Sioux Tribe of S.D. He loved to attend pow-wows and spending time with childhood friends, and relatives on the reservation.
He enjoyed all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved the Nebraska Huskers, movies, his horses, dogs and birds. He loved to go fishing and camping with his family. He loved eating at Perkins and giving the servers a fun hard time and they would give it to him right back. He was sure a fun-loving person.
He was a member of the Lincoln – American Legion and Eagles Aries Club #2769, in McCook.
He is survived by his wife Judy; three daughters, Corrie Ann Necklace (Brandon Hay) of Concordia, KS, Melanie Deaton Friesen of Grand Island and Melissa Ackles (Nathan) of Grand Island; grandchildren, Rhiannon Necklace, Destiny Utter (Bryan Millspaugh), Jordan Rewolinski, Savannah Polen, Robert Polen, Shayla Polen, Brayden VanderBloeman, Alexis Ackles, Zachary Ackles, and Bryanna Ackles; great-grandchildren, Delaney Utter, Ryker Millspaugh, and Ava Polen; one sister, Elrene (Louie) Montanez of Denver, CO; {span}and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Godmother, Blanche Zembower, Jackie Zembower-Schutte and Lynda Joy Clark. Nephew, Bob Honea, Nashville, TN and very close friends of the family, Rick and Terri Deaton.{/span}
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Billy Dunkaburger, and sister, Audrey Warnet.
Nicky, we love you and will miss you. Go in peace. God is waiting to let you into heaven. All your family and friends who have passed before you are waiting with open arms to greet you, Nicky. Dear Lord, please give Judy the strength to get through the dark times ahead. Amen.
