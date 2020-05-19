Hastings, Nebraska, resident Elna Jesse Kort passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill, Nebraska.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be Saturday, May 23, at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Blue Hill with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Elna was born on August 3, 1920, in Blue Hill, Nebraska, to Harm and Augusta (Toepfer) VanBoening. She graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1938. Elna married Delbert C. Kort on January 3, 1940, in Blue Hill. He passed away on August 21, 1994. Elna worked on the family farm alongside her husband. She was a Webster County 4-H leader for several years, longtime member of the Lutheran Aide at Trinity Lutheran Church, avid bowler, member of the VFW of Kansas City and DAV member in Hastings, where she served as the chaplain at meetings for several years. Elna was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church after she moved to Hastings.
Elna is survived by her children and spouses, Linda Crum of Hastings, David (Marge) Kort of Blue Hill, Michael Kort and Debbie Esser of Kansas City, Missouri, Sueann Kort of Hastings, Joette (Patrick) Stevens of Campbell, Jeannette (Marvin) Fast of Hastings; daughter-in-law, Linda Kort of Kansas City, Missouri; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great grandchildren.
Elna is preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Dennis Kort; four brothers; and four sisters.
