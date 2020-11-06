Hastings resident, Erlene Adeline (Karlson) Gessford, 91, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Lakeview Assisted Living in Firth, Nebraska.
Private family services will be held. Visitation will be 9 a.m–4 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Hastings Food Pantry at 918 W 4th Street, Hastings, Nebraska 68901, or the Epilepsy Foundation Nebraska, 108 N 49th St, Ste 210 Omaha, Nebraska 68132.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Erlene was born in a house on a farming homestead outside of Funk on March 28, 1929, to Bert and Gladys (Norman) Karlson. Bert had immigrated to the United States from Sweden. Erlene had two sisters, June Boehler and Gayle Fandry, and one brother, Burton Karlson. Erlene graduated from Holdrege High School in the class of 1946. She married James Leroy Gessford at the Fridhem Lutheran church in Funk on May 14, 1950. Erlene had two children, James B. Gessford and Jane A. Ogea. She and her husband Jim opened Gessford Machine Shop in Hastings from 1955 to 2004. She was a tireless keeper of the financial aspects of the business and traveled across the country with Jim through his racing career. Erlene lived a good life and was loved by many who will carry her in their hearts and minds until they meet again.
Erlene was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Gladys; husband, James Leroy Gessford; and brother, Burton Norman Karlson.
Survivors include daughter, Jane Ogea of Omaha; son James B. (Judith) Gessford of Lincoln; grandchildren, PJ (Chatelle) Ogea of Omaha, Nichole Perry of Lincoln and Ben Gessford of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Miles Gessford, Max Perry, Caleb Gessford, Layton Ogea and Canyn Ogea; sisters, June (Karlson) Boehler of Holdrege and Gayle (Karlson) Fandry of Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.