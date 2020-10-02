Hastings, Nebraska, resident Erma “Dee” Delores Peters, 80, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
A memorial open house will be held at a later date. In honoring her wish for cremation, there is no viewing. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Dee was born September 8, 1940, in Clarinda, Iowa, to Oran and Cleasta (Allen) Wiley. She graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1958. Dee worked as a cashier at Hastings College and retired in 2016. She enjoyed bowling and Nebraska football.
Dee is survived by her children, Robert Ritt (significant other, Linda Lawson) and Kimberley Maas (significant other, Rick Fuller all of Hastings; grandchildren, Nikki Donavon, Jessica (Craig) Boyle, Dylan Ritt, and Joshua Maas (fiancée, Laurie Ritterbush); great-grandchild, Octavia Mckethan; brother, Mike Wiley; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Neomi and Ruth; and brothers, Melvin, Melburn, Mel, and George.
