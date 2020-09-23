Former Fairfield, Nebraska resident, Erma Mae (Davis) (Trobough) Hoins, 92, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Fairfield Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield with Pastors Ivan and Joyce Dean officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairfield Cemetery in Fairfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Fairfield Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.
Erma was born July 23, 1928, in Glenvil to John and Elsie (Rabbe) Davis. She graduated from Deweese High School and married Carl Trobough in August of 1946. They farmed near Deweese. To this marriage was born three children. Carl died in May of 1976 after they had moved to Fairfield. During this time Erma worked at the Fairfield school, the Edgar nursing home, and for the Clay County Extension office. In August of 1987, Erma married Gordon Hoins. They later moved to Hastings. Gordon died in October of 2012.
Erma was a hard worker, always busy on the farm with her large garden, canning, animals, 4-H, cooking, baking, and always somehow making the ordinary seem fun. She and Gordon loved dancing, traveling, and much laughter. When asked her favorite memories of the farm, she loved the wiener roasts with friends and family. Her least favorite was the ornery roosters. Her smile and genuine loving and caring for others will be truly missed.
She is survived by her children, Carla (Joe) Paulsen, Jan (Larry) Wagner, and Larry Trobough; grandchildren, Kerri Paulsen, Nate Paulsen, Jason (Jen) Wagner, Dru (Lindsay) Wagner, Justin Trobough, and Brittany Trobough; great-granddaughter, Kira Findley; brother, Wayne Davis; sister-in-law, Donna Davis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Erma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Trobough; husband, Gordon Hoins; brother, Orval Davis; sister-in-law, Sanie Davis; and daughter-in-law, Gail Trobough.
