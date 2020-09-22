Former Fairfield, Nebraska, resident Erma M. (Davis) (Trobough) Hoins, 92, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, at the Fairfield Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield with Pastors Ivan and Joyce Dean officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairfield Cemetery in Fairfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Fairfield Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.