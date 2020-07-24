Erma M. McCormick, 86, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on July 22, 2020.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Rosary will be 10 a.m. Tuesday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 735 South 36th Street. Memorials to Msgr. Kaczmarek Endowment Fund or the Pink Sisters.
The service will be live streamed, https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856/.
Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.