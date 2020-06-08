Hebron, Nebraska, resident Esther C. Elting, 93, died Friday, June 5, 2020, in Deshler, Nebraska.
Family services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Trinity Lutheran (Friedensau) Church in Hebron. Burial is at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery (Friedensau) in Hebron. The Price Funeral Home in Hebron is handling arrangements.
Memorials in Esther's honor may be given to Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Deshler or to Trinity Lutheran Church.
