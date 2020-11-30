Esther Colburn, 80, formerly of Giltner, Nebraska, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Westfield Quality Care of Aurora.
Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Giltner with Father Loras Grell celebrating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a rosary service at 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be followed. The service will be live streamed on St. Mary’s, Aurora and St. Joseph’s, Giltner Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the Giltner Community Scholarship, St. Joseph’s of Glitner or St. Mary’s of Aurora. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Esther was born on July 7, 1940, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Walter and Anna (McCormick) Martin. She grew up in Kenesaw.
In 1957, she graduated as salutatorian of her class. Esther was active in 4-H and was the Adams County 4-H Queen in 1957. She also was named Adams County Top Baker for her cherry pie at age 16. Esther attended Chadron State College, Kearney State College, and UNK earning her degrees in education.
On December 30, 1961, Esther was united in marriage to Larry Colburn at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney, after which the couple lived in Harvard and later moved to a farm outside of Giltner.
Esther taught school at Bladen Public, Giltner Public, and St. Cecilia Catholic Schools. In 1975, she was named Tribland Woman of the Year by the Hastings Tribune.
Esther was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Giltner and St. Mary Catholic Church in Aurora, Giltner Whozits Extension Club, leader of the Smiling Face 4-H Club, and Blue Valley Saddle Club. She enjoyed sewing, candle making, ceramics, making cakes, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Lawrence Colburn of Kearney; children, Veronica (Dave) Wieczorek of Grand Island, Victoria (Joseph) Kathman of Juniata, Vincent (Tricia) Colburn of Aurora, Vernice Colburn of Aurora; grandchildren, Amy (Aaron) Wieczorek-Basl of Grand Island, Laura (Dustin) Salber of Grand Island, Miranda (Frank) Bright of Lincoln, Danelle (Chris) Weigel of Hays, Kansas, Heather Pettie of Fargo, North Dakota, Kayla (Brandon) Taylor of Hays, Kansas, Jessica Colburn of Jamestown, North Dakota, Katelyn Colburn of Grand Island, Landon Colburn of Aurora, Rebecca Johnson of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Parker, and Garrett Salber, Braden Weigel, Charlotte Taylor, August and Autumn Cable, and baby Basl due January of 2021; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Ken (Ann) Colburn of Giltner, Elizabeth Most of Giltner, Margert Wermeskerch of Hastings, and Teresa (Rod) White of Giltner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Martin; sister, Mary Lou (Don) Kristensen; parents-in-law, Fay and Helen Colburn; brothers-in-law: Leonard Most, Jr., Roger Colburn; and infant grandson, Aaron Wieczorek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.