Esther L. Tuma, 86, of Cotesfield, Nebraska, died on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Valley View Senior Village in Ord.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Carol and Tom Schroeder will be officiating. Interment will be in the Cotesfield Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. CDC guidelines will be followed. The funeral service will be live-streamed beginning at 10:30 a.m. on the Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Cotesfield Cemetery or the family’s choice. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Esther was born on April 20, 1934 to John and Mary (Christensen) Burson in Burwell, Nebraska. She attended District 54 in Garfield County. She was united in marriage to Richard Tuma on August 20, 1952 in Ord, Nebraska. She was a busy farm wife and homemaker. She was a member of the Cotesfield United Methodist Church. She served on the Howard County Extension Club/Board and was a Howard County Red Cross Chairman. She was a 4-H leader and FFA Sponsor. She owned the ET Eatery Food Stand at the Howard County Fair. Esther was a wedding coordinator and Caterer. She was a Home Interiors Consultant for 35 years. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, floral arranging, sewing, crafting, and gardening. She was a caregiver for Diane and David and their children during a difficult time.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, David and Barbara Tuma of Elba; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Don Gorecki of Farwell, Peggy and Kevin Jorgensen of Grand Island, Melanie and David Weeks of Hastings; foster child, Matt Fieldgrove of Arizona; grandchildren and their spouses, Laura and T.J. Oltman of Springhill, Tennessee, Andrew Gorecki of Farwell, Brandon and Tina Tuma of Ashton, Kayann and David Skibinski of Loup City, Denise and Ryan Kucera of Ravenna, Stefanie Tuma of Hastings, Markus Tuma of Elba, Scott and Lindsey Jorgensen of Paxton, Sarah Jorgensen of Omaha, Audrey Weeks of Hastings; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Evan, Kaylee, and Mallory Tuma, Raegan Skibinski, Allison and Caden Moderow, Willa Kucera, Jacelyn and Natalie Jorgensen; step-great-grandchildren, Austin and Kaitlyn Skibinski, Blake Moderow; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Leo Ulmer of Grand Island.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Patricia; daughter-in-law, Diane; brothers, Loyd, Herman, Evert, Russell; and sister, Hazel Dvoracek.
