Eugene E. Schreiner, 92, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Eugene was born February 13, 1928 in Hastings, Nebraska to Clarence and Esther (Batt) Schreiner. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1945. Gene then joined the Navy and served 4 years. He married Jo Ann Davis and they had one son and five girls, Danny, Lindy, Becky, Cindy, Mitzi, and Trudy. He had 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. He has one sister, Nancy Godtel and her husband Dean, and they have 2 boys, Lonnie and Rick.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Danny.
Gene worked for Joe Beyke in his auto upholstery shop. He divorced Jo Ann and later married LaVerne Dickerson on November 13, 1974.
Gene opened his own auto upholstery shop in 1975 in Hastings and called it Town and Country Seat Covers. He retired in 1989.
He enjoyed being a member of Elks Club, VFW, DAV, Eagles and Southern Hills Golf Club.
Gene’s memorial services will be at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Shriner’s Hospital.
Murray Wilson Funeral Directing is in charge of the arrangements.
