Evelyn J. Morganflash, 78, of Hastings, Nebraska, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is caring for the family.
Evelyn Jessie Morganflash was born on October 17, 1942, at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital in Hastings, to Joseph F. and Evelyn E. (Livingston) Morganflash. She lived on a farm until 1959 and moved to The House in Hastings and lived there for about 62 years.
Evelyn never married or had children of her own but enjoyed her nieces and nephews as her own.
Evelyn worked as a laborer at a factory and later as a dietician at the Good Samaritan Society in Hastings for almost 30 years.
As a young girl she took art classes and took up painting. She also enjoyed gardening and canning until her health would not allow her to do so.
Evelyn is survived by her sister, Irene C. (Morganflash) Radcliff of Grand Island; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James Morganflash and Richard Morganflash, and niece, Gigi (Overfield) Einsphar.
