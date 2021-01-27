Evelyn K. Behrends was born to Harry M. and Anna (Dahlke) Johnson on August 22, 1922 in Stockham, Nebraska, and passed away in Hampton, Nebraska, on January 26, 2021, at the age of 98.
She grew up in Stockham and Doniphan. Evelyn graduated from Doniphan High School in 1940 as Valedictorian. She then went to work at the Cornhusker Ordnance Plant and then Norden Laboratories both in Grand Island. She moved to Giltner in 1958.
Evelyn married Dean L. Behrends on May 10, 1946 at Hastings. They had two children, Gary and Cheri. Evelyn stayed home with the children until she began working at the Hamilton Manor for 13 years. At the same time she was at the Manor she also worked as a Postal Clerk and then, the Post Master in Giltner for a total of 18 years until her retirement. Dean passed away on March 14, 1979.
Evelyn was a member of the Methodist Church, the Methodist Women, the Doniphan Legion Auxiliary and Greenwood Club. Evelyn attended many events of her family. She was a very loving and selfless mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 29, at the Christian Resource Center (CRC) near Giltner. Rev. Paul Nauman will officiate. Private Family Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery near Trumbull. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at CRC.
Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a future date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Gary Behrends; sister, Laurine Bell and two brothers, Harold and Marian Johnson.
Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Cheri (Ray) Beck of Hampton; 5 granddaughters, Shelly (Tim) Dedrick of Hastings, Christie (Kelly) Luedtke of Grand Island, Tiffany (Travis) Taylor of Bennet, Jennifer (Jeremy) Rine of Waverly and Amanda (Zack) Gibb of Berthoud, Colorado; 3 great-granddaughters, Emma (Alex) Wade, Olivia Taylor, Chloe Beck; 9 great-grandsons, David (Wendy) Dedrick, Jeff (Nikita) Dedrick, Layne Luedtke, Elliott Sanderson, Brooks Taylor, Garrett Rine, Caleb Rine, Isaac Gibb and Preston Gibb and 5 great-great grandchildren, Jaydon, Cayden, Addisyn, Bensyn and Lilah. She is also survived by other family members and friends.
