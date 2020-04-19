Evelyn M. Nemecek, 102, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Azria Health in Blue Hill.
Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be on Wednesday, April 22, at the Blue Hill Cemetery with Pastor Dan Albers officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials can be directed to the Blue Hill Methodist Church, C/O Veldon Nemecek, 1658 Road X, Blue Hill, Nebraska 68930. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn (Walker) Nemecek was born near Blue Hill on July 31, 1917, to George and Reka (Johnson) Walker. She attended School District #63 through the eighth grade and graduated from Blue Hill High School on May 17, 1935. On August 26, 1940, she married Elmer Nemecek at Wilber, Nebraska. She was a longtime member of the Blue Hill United Methodist Church.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Victoria (Kenneth) Kroeker of Omaha, Nebraska; son, Veldon (Mary Jo) Nemecek of Blue Hill; one granddaughter, Crystal (John) Reilly of New Jersey; one great-grandson, Edward Reilly; and one sister-in-law, Helen Nemecek of Minden, Nebraska.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother-in-law, John Nemecek.
