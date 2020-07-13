Superior, Nebraska resident, Evelyn Mae Sweet was born on July 16, 1919 to Ole and Anna (Jensen) Jeppesen on a farm near Guide Rock, Nebraska. She was only five days shy of celebrating 101 years when she passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Brodstone Hospital in Superior.
She will be greatly missed by all who survive her including children, Harold Sweet and wife Vicki, Ann Higdon and husband Larry; grandchildren, Luke Alexander, Zachary Alexander, Jenny Krehbiel and husband Trever, Kathleen Frerichs and husband Brent, Kristen Corman and husband Brock; great-grandchildren, Jak Krehbiel, Eva Krehbiel, Ela Krehbiel, Max Krehbiel, Will Frerichs, Brady Frerichs, Lilly Corman, Chloe Corman, Braxton Corman; her sister, Susan Wellman; her many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Roberta Mohler.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Union Church in Hardy, Nebraska. Pastor Marilyn Sweet will be officiating. Burial will be held in the Rose Mound Cemetery, south of Hardy. Visitation was Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present to greet callers from 5-7 p.m. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the Superior Auditorium. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Superior is in charge of the arrangements.
