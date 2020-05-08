Guide Rock, Nebraska, resident Evelyn Thompson, 77, passed away May 5, 2020, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is in charge of arrangements.
