Evidio Reyes Sanchez, 84, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Cloudy and windy with periods of light rain. High 46F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Windy. Rain showers in the evening then becoming windy with mainly overcast skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 7, 2021 @ 12:08 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.