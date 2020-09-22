Hastings, Nebraska resident, Fay Marie (Cline) Terwey, 91, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, September 25, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Thursday, and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Fay was born on January 26, 1929, in Oakdale, Nebraska to Thomas and Gertrude (Meyer) Cline. She lived in Royal, Nebraska, and then moved back to Oakdale where she started school. Fay was in the sixth grade when her parents died in an automobile accident. She went to live in Tilden, Nebraska with an uncle and aunt, George and Mabel Ihde. Fay was baptized and confirmed at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church by Pastor Sagehorn in Tilden. She graduated from Tilden High School in 1947 and came to Hastings in 1948.
Fay married Donald Terwey in 1950 and was married for 62 years; he preceded her in death in 2013. She was a homemaker, loved gardening, flowers, feeding birds and animals in her yard, loved to bowl where she bowled on a league from 1958 to 2019, and spending time with her family. As a young girl, she worked at Kings Ballroom in Norfolk, Nebraska as a coat and hat checker. Fay loved the big band music of the 1940's and dancing.
Fay was preceded in death by her parents; aunt and uncle, Mable and George Ihde; husband, Donald Terwey; brothers, Clifford and Kenneth Cline; son-in-law, Dave Nauenburg; daughter-in-law, Chris Terwey; and pet chihuahua, Dinky (Dink).
Survivors include children and spouses, Donald A. Terwey of Hastings, Clifton and Jennifer Terwey of Juniata, Marsha and Mark Utecht of Juniata, Sandra Nauenburg of Columbus, Pamela Boyd of Hastings, Angela and Jeff McKimmey of Hastings; grandchildren, Jason (Sarah) Fergus, Jonathan Fergus, Sara Henke and Tony Dvorak, KayD Nauenburg, Trevor (Abby) Terwey, Derek Terwey and Jenny Brogan, Brent (Michelle) Terwey, Kylee (RE) Simmons, Kevin Terwey, Michael Boyd and Ashley Sweat, Thomas Boyd and Katlin Crowe, Holly Hartman, Jami Terwey, Joey Matz, Jacob (Nicole) McKimmey, Andrea (Villa) Gamez; 34 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Phylis Cline of Hastings; many nieces and nephews.
