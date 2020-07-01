Hastings, Nebraska resident, Florence A. Carmin, 97, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at The Homestead in Hastings.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery, west of Glenvil. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time on Monday, July 6, at the funeral home. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Florence was born on August 17, 1922, in Franklin County, on the family farm, near Macon to Lammert and Anna (Saathoff) Frerichs. She was baptized in German at the Zion Lutheran Church west of Macon and confirmed in German at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church south of Hildreth. She worked while attending Hastings College, and taught school as a normal school teacher for two years in the LeRoy School District. Florence married Martin H. Hinrichs on August 8, 1942, and he preceded her in death on August 24, 1980. After Martin’s death, she married Henry L. Carmin on April 23, 1982, and he preceded her in death on November 21, 1997.
Florence was proud that she learned to drive at an early age. In 1981 she traveled to Germany to visit her father’s side of the family. While in Germany, she had to learn to ride a bicycle to visit the family. Her life revolved around her family and church and she was very active in her church, First St. Paul’s Lutheran in Hastings. Florence was a former member of the Glenvil Homemakers Extension Club of Clay County.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Martin H. Hinrichs and Henry L. Carmin; one brother, John Frerichs; two sisters, Grace Saathoff and Annette Vap; and daughter-in-law, Ann Hinrichs.
Survivors include children and spouses, Marlin Hinrichs of Grand Island, Darwin and Marie Hinrichs of Gibbon, Gordon and Barb Hinrichs of Lexington, Judy and Bill Bardon of Omaha, Connie and Robert Farmer of Bullhead City, Arizona; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Martha Jensen of Hastings and Willalena Eckoff of Alma; brother and spouse, Raymond and Beverly Frerichs of Hastings; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
