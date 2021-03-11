Florence Amelia Dondlinger, 96, of Fairmont, Nebraska, formerly of Shickley, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
A public visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 12, from 3-8 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva. Private family services will be on Saturday. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Shickley. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fairview Manor in Fairmont. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
