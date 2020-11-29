Former Harvard, Nebraska, resident Florence M. Alexander, 87, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be given to the United Church of Christ in Harvard, Nebraska. Cards and memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Florence was born June 5, 1933, to Alfred and Mable (Watson) Edwards in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She married William Alexander on December 22, 1949. He preceded her in death in 1981.
Florence was a med nurse at Good Samaritan Village for over 30 years. She retired in 1996. Florence was a member of the United Church of Christ in Harvard.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Keith Wayne; granddaughter, Michelle Godding; and sister, Eleanor Tockey.
Survivors include her children, William L. (Carol) Alexander of Harvard, Jolene (Jim) Rodenbaugh of Harvard, and Korrine (Bob) Tanner of Hastings; grandchildren, Cassondra (Andrew) Stock of Murdock, Angela (Nate) Chamberlain of Shickley, Paul Alexander of Sidney, Michael Rodenbaugh of Lincoln, Jessica Chery of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Seth (Lexi) Jensen of Shelton; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother, and many nieces, nephews and other family members.
