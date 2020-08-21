Hastings, Nebraska resident, Floyd K. “Corky” “B.” Baker Sr., 79, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the Hastings Military Funeral Fund, PO Box 613, Hastings, NE 68902. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Floyd was born March 27, 1941, in Cowles, Nebraska to Floyd Ivan and Margaret (Johnson) Baker. He received his GED while serving in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1979. Floyd married RueAnn Webb on July 7, 1962.
Floyd retired from the U.S. Navy in 1979 and went to work for the U.S. Postal Service in 1980; retiring in 2001. He was a member of the Postal Union and NRA. Floyd enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing PlayStation, reading, and history. When he was thanked for serving he would reply “it was my honor, I enjoyed every minute of it.”
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Doris; brothers-in-law, Pete Wessels, Garry Lutz, Johnny Hanson, LeRoy Sinsel; nephews, Gary Wessels and Tim Wessels; and in-laws, Robert and Marjorie Webb.
Survivors include wife, RueAnn Baker of Hastings; children and spouse, Lisa Baker and significant other Edward Klein of Clive, Iowa, Floyd Jr. and Sandy Baker of Topeka, Kansas; grandchild and significant other, Matthew Baker and Aurelia BigHair; great-grandsons, Jaden Baker and Jax Baker; siblings and spouse, Beverly Wessels, Lola Lutz, Cheryl Hansen, David Baker and Debbie Nippert; sister-in-law, Sharon Sinsel; special friends, Scott, Kristy, Tommy and Alyssa Ehlers, Jim and Linda Mousel; many nieces and nephews; and cat, Hank.
