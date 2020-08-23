Frances M. “Pancha” Llanes, 55, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on August 19, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services held in her honor are 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.
CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed. Face masks are required. We are trying to protect those most vulnerable.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Frances was born on August 25, 1964, to Cecilio S. and Flora C. (Guerrero) Roman in Grand Island.
She received her education from Grand Island Public Schools. On February 3, 1984, she was united in marriage to Emilio Llanes. They made their home in Grand Island and more recently, Hastings.
Frances was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother to her “babies.”
Even before the internet Frances always kept in contact of her large extended family, including everyone’s birthdays and anniversaries. She was a lifelong WWE fan.
Frances loved music and always had a tune playing while she went about her day. She was an excellent cook for numerous traditional Hispanic dishes. Her salsa and mole were family favorites but everyone loved her special rice. Frances had a heart of gold, and gladly gave to her friends and family. She will be remembered for her selflessness and the love she had for her family.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Emilio of Hastings; children, Bouston Roman of Lincoln, Crystal Roman of Omaha, and Emilio Jose Llanes of Hastings; grandchildren, Ruben, Adrean, Jasmin, Azriel, Eunique, Gabriel, Olivia, Calisto, Julian, Cristian, Emma, and Abel; brothers, Phillip J. Roman, Jimmy J. Roman, and Raymond Roman; sisters, Flora C. Roman, and Sylvia Roman; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Frances is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Leeann Terjak, Angela M. Roman, and Betty Ann Roman.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.giallfaiths.com.
