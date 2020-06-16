Francis Peter Mangers, 95, of Roseland, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Hastings, Nebraska.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, and Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland with Father Nathan Hall officiating. Burial will be at Roseland Cemetery in Roseland. Visitation for Francis will be held from 12-4 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home in Hastings. There will also be visitation from 5:30-7 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Francis was born on April 3, 1925 to Frank and Louisa (Hoxmeier) Mangers in rural Adams County near Assumption, Nebraska. He attended elementary school in Assumption and high school in Holstein, Nebraska. Following his education, his family moved to Roseland. He has been a Roseland resident since that time. Francis married Josephine Schumm at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Lawrence on October 12, 1953. Three children were born to this union: Patricia (Patty), Thomas (Tom), and Janet.
Francis worked at the Pickorial Paper Packaging Corp. Box Factory in Aurora, Illinois and then later for a sheep ranch in Gooding, Idaho. He returned to Roseland to work at the Navy Ammunition Depot (NAD) in Hastings. Then he went to work for Thomas Specialty. He spent his final 35 working years as a welder at Hastings Industries.
Francis was a member of the Roseland Volunteer Fire Department for over 60 years and served as the fire chief in the early 1960s. He also served on the Roseland Village Board. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 55 years. He was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland and Eagles Aerie #592 in Hastings.
Francis is survived by his wife, Josephine Mangers of Roseland; daughters, Patty Peterson and her husband Rodger of Juniata, Janet Lennemann and her husband Curtis of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Shannon Peterson, Joely and Todd Goodman, Shane Peterson, Angela and Steven Hagedorn, Mitchell Mangers, Eric and Liz Lennemann, Amy and Joel Staley, Kevin and Katlyn Lennemann; great-grandchildren, Eva, Audrey and Landry Goodman, Spencer and Cameron Hagedorn, Seren Mangers, Paige and James Lennemann, Kennedy Staley, Mya Lennemann; step great-grandchildren, Zoie and Emma Haar; sisters, Lucille Willmes, Marian Petersen; sisters-in-law and spouse, Alvira Kathman, Elizabeth and Wayne Classen, Verneile (Jean) Schumm; brothers-in-law and spouse, Gilbert and Sharon Schumm, Robert Hajny; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas Mangers; brothers, Ralph, Raymond, Richard, infant brother Marvin Mangers; sisters, Marcella Heuertz, Bernice Beiriger, Irene Willmes; 13 brothers-in-law; 8 sisters-in-law; and several relatives and friends.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
