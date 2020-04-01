Hastings, Nebraska resident, Frank Kosmacek Jr., 96, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held in Hastings and private burial will be held at Blue Hill Cemetery in Blue Hill. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Friday, April 3, at the funeral home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation, your cooperation is appreciated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to American Cancer Society or to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Frank was born on January 25, 1924, near Spring Ranch, Nebraska to Frank Sr. and Mary (Lukas) Kosmacek. Frank and his brother Joe farmed together for many years. He married Marie Helen Myers Day on March 17, 1995, in Fairbury, Nebraska and they were married 21 years, living in Jansen, Nebraska. She passed away on June 10, 2016. Frank moved back to the area in 2017. Frank enjoyed collecting antique machinery and stamps, and he loved fishing.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie; brothers, Joe and Rudy; and sisters, Mary Alice Witte and Agnes Haba.
Survivors include sister, Dorthy Kosmacek of Glenvil; and many nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.