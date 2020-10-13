Hastings, Nebraska, resident Frank Leonard Husted Sr., 83, passed away Sunday, October 12, 2020, at his home.
Frank’s wishes were for no services or visitation. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Garden in Hastings. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from, www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be given to the family.
Frank was born August 10, 1937, to Harold H. and Dorothy Jane (Herman) Husted in Blossberg, Pennsylvania. He married Juanita Holley on April 25, 1958, in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho.
Frank served in the United States Air Force from September 1954 to March 1962. He retired as a machinist in 2013 from Great Plains Packaging in Hastings.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita of Hastings; children and spouses, Paula Ribovich of Hastings, Frank Jr. (Christina) Husted of Roseland, Kathy (Dean) Rogers of Burwell and Larry (Raquel) Husted of Hastings; grandchildren, Jackson Husted, James Dunn, both of Hastings, Jason Husted (Andrea) of Troy, Pennsylvania, Mathew (Kyrstal) Ribovich of Johnstown, Colorado, Dawn (Bobby) Grant, San Antonio, Texas, Chad Husted, of Hershey, Pennsylvania; several great-grandchildren, and one sister, Marlene Wilbur of Canton, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
