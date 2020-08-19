Fred A. Burklund was born in Hastings, Nebraska on April 15, 1940. He graduated from Clay Center High School, worked construction, and joined the Army Reserves in 1958.
Fred and Elsie were married in Glenvil, Nebraska, on August 16, 1959, and lived in Lincoln. In 1964, they moved to Omaha where they started Walker Tire Inc. in south Omaha.
They lived in an apartment on the side of the business located on 23rd and Railroad Avenue until 1965 when he moved his family to a home in Westridge. One year later they moved the tire business to 89th and L St. Fred grew the business and sold it to his sons in 2002 and retired in 2012.
Fred was an active leader in his community, industry, and church serving in many leadership roles.
He served on the Church Council at LCM, served as President of the Allied Division of Nebraska Motor Carriers (NMC) from 1988 to 1989, was the NMC Golden Deeds Award winner in 1995, was Chairman of the Board of the Nebraska Trucking Association from 2000 to 2001, a member of the Tangier Shrine serving on the Transportation Committee driving children to and from Minneapolis, and enjoyed volunteering at the Habitat for Humanity Restore. Fred was an active member and golfer at Oak Hills Country Club where he served a term on the Building and Grounds committee. Fred and Elsie enjoyed many years motorhoming and wintering in Arizona. They were avid Nebraska Husker fans.
Fred passed away at his home at the age of 80 on August 6, 2020.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Lola Burklund; sisters, Marcia Hyde and Sally Burklund; brother, Richard Burklund; and son, Dale Burklund (May 2020).
Fred is survived by his loving wife, Elsie of 60 years; son, Brad (Pam) of Omaha; daughter-in-law, Christine of Omaha; daughter, Lacinda (Vencen) Ackerson of Columbus; daughter, Tina (Rick) Roberts of Topeka, Kansas; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials suggested to Lutheran Church of the Master or Camp Carol Joy Holling.
